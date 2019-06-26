Shrewsbury sex offender given another chance

David Murray was given a six month suspended sentence at Shrewsbury Justice Centre on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old was convicted of making indecent images of children and breaching a sexual harm prevention order at Telford Magistrates on April 16.

A police officer was sent to his address in Woodvine Road, Shrewsbury, on October 3, 2017, and seized a mobile phone and laptop.

The devices were examined and police found seven category C image, six category B images and one category A image on the laptop.

On the mobile phone, they found 22 category C images, 10 of category B and two category A movies.

Kim Roberts, defending, said Murray has made great changes to his life in the last two years.

"He is extremely open and honest, and is terribly remorseful," she said.

"The help Mr Murray has already received, he has been very grateful for and there has been no issues since 2017.

Advertising

"This is a man who is receptive to help if it's offered. His offending behaviour can be addressed and he can build on the work that has already been done."

Judge Jonathan Gosling said he would give Murray another chance, but warned he would go straight to prison if he breaches his sexual harm prevention order again.

"I'm not here to judge what's going on in your head but children must be protected," he added.

"Real children are being abused because there is a demand from people watching them, and it's created by people like you.

Advertising

"These offences are very old and you have not been arrested since for doing this again.

"You have been making pretty good progress and things in your life are starting to look positive and I don't want to disrupt that."

Murray was sentenced to six months suspended for two years and given a further five year sexual harm prevention order.