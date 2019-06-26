'Justice served' after Telford street attack boxer backs out of Saudi Arabia bout

Naz Younas' brother Shakeel was beaten up by boxer Ammir Fiaz and his accomplices Mohammed Idris and Mohammed Habib in Wellington in December last year.

Fiaz, 23, of Dawley Road, Telford, was due to fight on Khan's undercard in Saudi Arabia on July 12, following Judge Peter Barrie relaxing his bail conditions at Shrewsbury Crown Court so he could travel.

Boxing's Board of Control were to discuss whether or not to suspend his licence at the weekend, though the result of that meeting has not been revealed.

But Fiaz pulled out of his accord, citing a hand injury.

Naz Younas told the Shropshire Star: "It's a lesson to everybody out there that we cannot support violence. There are no excuses for what he did on that day."

The full details of the assault case will be heard on August 2 at the sentencing of the three men after all three pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, with Fiaz also admitting a charge of having a baseball bat at the scene and Habib accepting he made a video and intimidating threats.

The attack took place in Recent Street, Wellington on December 8.

The trio pleaded guilty to their roles on June 12. At a later bail hearing, where Fiaz sought permission to have his residency requirement relaxed, his father and trainer Mo offered his £250,000 house as a guarantee if Fiaz did not return for sentencing.