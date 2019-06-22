Menu

Telford man, 30, on the run after rooftop standoff

By Ian Harvey | Donnington | Crime | Published:

Police are hunting a man who has escaped after fleeing officers and clambering on rooftops in Telford, causing a road to be shut for hours.

Scott Fitzgerald

Police at the scene in James Way, Donnington

Officers are appealing for the public's help to locate Scott Fitzgerald, 30, from Donnington.

Fitzgerald is wanted for escaping lawful custody following an incident at a house in James Way, Donnington, on Friday.

Officers attended the address at 12.10pm to arrest Fitzgerald in connection with separate offences.

Police at the scene in James Way, Donnington

After making an arrest there was an altercation and the prisoner climbed on to the roof.

Police closed the road over concerns for his welfare but at 9.30pm they said he "fled across the roof tops and left the scene".

Detectives are appealing for anyone who sees Fitzgerald or knows of his whereabouts to call 101 quoting incident 296s of 21 June 2019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

