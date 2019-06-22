Group vows to protect swans after birds attacked at Telford beauty spot

In recent weeks swans have been subjected to two horrific attacks, with one dying, and another being seriously injured at Holmer Lake.

The latest incident at Holmer Lake, in Brookside, saw a swan severely injured after part of a bolt was fired at it, becoming stuck in its beak, which was discovered by a fisherman on Wednesday.

It is thought to have been the third incident in a series of attacks on wildlife at the lake which has led to three swans being removed this year.

In one case, a young male bird suffered a neck injury and died when it was struck by an object from a catapult-type weapon earlier this month.

One swan was shot and killed, reported to the RSPCA on June 8

The Friends of Holmer Lake have called for action to ensure the safety of wildlife in the area, with chairman Connor Furnival saying: "No one cares more for the wildlife at Holmer Lake than our volunteers and supporters, and we are proud of our achievements in four short years.

"We cannot and will not let these despicable acts stop us from doing what we love.

"We will not give in to the actions of mindless yobs and simply walk away. These incidents have only strengthened our resolve and made us more determined than ever to protect our lake and save our swans."

Mr Furnival added: "At present we are asking the RSPCA not to return any swans to Holmer Lake whilst their safety cannot be guaranteed. Please be assured that we are working with other organisations to ensure that the swans will be cared for wherever they may go."

The group will be launching a campaign called Save Our Swans (SOS). It is intended to crowd-fund money to pay for cameras to monitor the behaviour and safety of the swans.