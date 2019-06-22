Dozens of drivers stopped in south Shropshire in night-time swoop

On Wednesday night officers carried out checks, stopped cars and used Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) to target suspected criminals as part of Operation Vulture, a response to concerns raised by residents.

As well as the drug driving arrests, the officers issued a community resolution order to an individual caught with cannabis, seized a vehicle and reported its driver for traffic offences.

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Nicola Roberts said: "The aim of the operation was to enable officers to address antisocial driving and target criminals known to be involved in crime while promoting road safety, so we are pleased with these results and hope they demonstrate another day of activity to tackle vehicle crime within the county.

"We continue to work hard to prevent and disrupt further offences, and hope the public are reassured that we are taking vehicle crime seriously.

"Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to remind anyone who is thinking of committing vehicle crime within Shropshire that Operation Vulture is in progress, and the chance of you getting caught is real and significant."