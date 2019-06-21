Six arrests during South Shropshire night-time swoop

Over the last two nights, officers carried out checks, stopped 126 cars and used Automatic Number Plate Recognition to target suspected criminals as part of Operation Vulture, a response to concerns raised by residents of rural and night-time crime.

As well as drug driving arrests, the officers issued a community resolution order to an individual caught with cannabis, seized a vehicle and reported its driver for traffic offences.

Officers have also conducted eight stop searches and targeted one vehicle that failed to stop.

Reassured

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Nicola Roberts said: "The aim of the operation was to enable officers to address antisocial driving and target criminals known to be involved in crime while promoting road safety, so we are pleased with these results and hope they demonstrate another day of activity to tackle vehicle crime within the county.

"We continue to work hard to prevent and disrupt further offences, and hope the public are reassured that we are taking vehicle crime seriously.

"Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to remind anyone who is thinking of committing vehicle crime within Shropshire that Operation Vulture is in progress, and the chance of you getting caught is real and significant."

Local Police Priority Team North, tweeted: "Last two nights we've been in Op Vulture targeting rural crime in & around Shropshire/South Shropshire area.

"The team checked 126 vehicles, did 8 stop searches, 1 FTS and had 6 arrests."