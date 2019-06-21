Police investigate sexual assault in Shrewsbury

The victim was left shaken but uninjured after the assault, which happened in Forest Way, Monkmoor, at around midnight on Wednesday night.

He is being supported by specially trained police officers.

Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying witnesses who may have seen the incident.

They say a 16-year-old boy has since been arrested in connection with this incident and has been released on police bail.

Detective Sergeant Julie Shephard from West Mercia Police said the incident happened some time between 11.45pm on Wednesday and 12.15am on Thursday.

Oe witness who may be able to help police with their enquiries is described as a teenage male with dark brown hair, wearing a grey track suit and a hoody, who is believed to have been in the area at the time.

Another potential witness was seen to drive past on a moped at around the time of the incident.

"We take reports of this nature very seriously and a thorough investigation is underway while the victim is being supported by specially-trained officers," Detective Sergeant Shephard said.

"This was an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public, and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed it or saw anything suspicious in the Forest Way area at the time of the offence to please come forward.

"We would particularly like to speak to the pedestrian and moped driver who are believed to have been in the area at the time."

Anyone with any information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 15s of 20 June.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestopper on 0800 555 111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Anyone who is a victim of any sexual assault who feels they may need support, or may not want to contact the police can contact West Mercia Police's Victim Advice Line which is a free, independent and confidential support service. People can call 0800 952 3000 or visit www.victimadviceline.org.uk.