'Our lives will never be the same': Cheryl's parents and daughter pay tribute to loving mum

Speaking after Andrew Hooper was convicted of murdering his estranged wife Cheryl, her parents and her daughter have told how they cannot express the pain of their loss.

Hooper shot Cheryl outsider her home in Newport on January 26 last year.

Andrew Hooper has been found guilty of murdering Cheryl Hooper

The murder was made even more shocking by the fact it was carried out in front of Cheryl's daughter Georgia.

Cheryl's parents Tony and Rita said they miss their "special, loving and caring" daughter every day.

In a statement they said: "We cannot fully express the sorrow, sadness and pain of losing our beautiful daughter Cheryl in such dreadful circumstances.

"Cheryl was a wonderful daughter, mother, sister and friend; she was beautiful both inside and out – full of kindness to everyone she came into contact with.

"As her family, we shared a wonderful close bond with her, she was so special, loving and caring in every way and we miss her every single day.

"Cheryl was a true Christian and it was typical of her to put others before herself.

"It has taken some 17 months to bring this case to court, which has been an incredibly difficult time for us all as a family.

"We would like to thank those who tried to help Cheryl on the night and the police for all their help and support during this difficult time.

"God bless you Cheryl, we love you – our lives will never be the same without you."

Cheryl's teenager daughter Georgia reads out statement in court

Cheryl's daughter has also delivered an emotional tribute to her mum, speaking of the sadness she faces at not being able to share her life with her.

She said: "On January 26, 2018 my life got turned upside down. I never imagined my life without my mum. Mum and I were inseparable, we were a team and we did everything together.

"Mum was funny, beautiful and my best friend, the thought of her not being with me to share my life makes me very sad.

"I relied on her for everything – she was my world and I was hers. I love you mum.";

'Awe-inspiring'

Georgia had also faced the ordeal of having to give evidence during the trial – owing to Hooper pleading not guilty.

Her strength was praised the judge in the case who described her as awe-inspiring.

Speaking to Georgia after she had given evidence, Judge Mark Wall QC told the teenager: "The way in which you have conducted yourself throughout this trial – which must have been extremely difficult for you – has been admirable and awe-inspiring.

"Your mother would, I have no doubt, been immensely proud of the way you have dealt with a tragic and difficult process."