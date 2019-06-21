Man arrested in Telford stabbing probe set to appear at court

Matthew Walls, of King Street, Dawley was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon yesterday and is set to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

The charges come after a teenager suffered head injuries and a suspected stab wound to his arm during an attack in King Street on Wednesday morning.

Dog handlers, armed officers and ambulances took to the street later that evening from around 10pm during a major police operation in which Walls was arrested and two people were taken to hospital.

