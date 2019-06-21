Fire crews tackle second Telford arson attack within two days

A fire engine was sent from Tweedale to the blaze in Blossomfield, Brookside, just after 2am on Thursday.

Using two sets of breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and small gear, crews extinguished the fire by 2.30am and report that the car was only partially damaged.

The fire service said a fire investigation officer was also sent to the scene due to the doubtful origin of the fire.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, tweeted: "At 02.05hrs 20.06.19 crews were called to a car set on fire in Blossomfield Brookside Telford.

"Anyone with any information contact @brooksidecops on 101 or @CrimestoppersUK."

— Shrops Fire & Rescue (@shropsfire) June 21, 2019

In a similar incident, fire crews were sent to Newport to a car on fire after an arson attack early Tuesday morning.

West Mercia Police was also in attendance.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org