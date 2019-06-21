Cheryl Hooper murder was 'pre-meditated act of the most savage violence' - detective

Andrew Hooper was today found guilty of murdering his estranged wife in a jealous rage outside her home in Newport.

Detective Inspector Mark Bellamy from West Mercia Police's Major Investigation Unit was the senior investigating officer leading the efforts to bring Andrew Hooper to justice for the murder of his 51-year-old wife, Cheryl Gabriel Hooper.

Hooper, who was estranged from his wife, shot her dead outside her home in Farmers Gate in Newport on January 26, last year.

The horror of the crime was made worse by the fact that Hooper had shot Cheryl in front of her teenage daughter Georgia – who was then forced to relive the ordeal in court when Hooper pleaded not guilty to murder.

Police forensic teams sealed off the scene in the wake of the shooting

DI Bellamy said he hoped Hooper would spend the rest of his life reflecting on the damage case by his "cowardly act".

He said: "Cheryl Hooper was a devoted loving, mum, daughter and friend to her family and all those who knew her.

"Tragically she was murdered by her controlling and jealous husband in a pre-meditated act of the most savage violence."

Advertising

Full coverage of the trial:

DI Bellamy continued: "On Friday, January 26, 2018, Andrew 'Jack' Hooper committed the cowardly act of killing his wife.

"The act was witnessed by innocent members of the public who too have suffered greatly from the trauma of witnessing such a barbaric act.

Advertising

"Hooper continued his controlling and cowardly behaviour by refusing to acknowledge his actions and forcing a young girl, traumatised by the incident, to give evidence at a Crown Court trial.

"I hope Hooper spends the rest of his life reflecting on the devastation that he has caused."

Forensic officers carrying out their investigations

DI Bellamy praised the courage of Cheryl's family and their strength throughout the case, and said he hoped the conviction would provide some small relief from their loss.

He said: "The impact of this crime will live forever in the hearts and minds of Cheryl's family.

"Not only have they lost a treasured loved one, but they have had to rebuild their lives as a consequence of the devastating loss of Cheryl.

"We have all been overwhelmed by the bravery of Cheryl's family and I hope that today's verdict provides them with a little relief from their pain.

"I would like to thank them enormously for their patience and co-operation throughout this investigation."

Forensic officers carrying out their investigations

The crime is one that shocked not only the quiet community of Newport, but resonated across Shropshire and the wider area.

DI Bellamy hailed his team's efforts in securing Hooper's conviction and sought to reassure the wider public that crimes of that nature are very rare.

He said: "I would also like to pay tribute to the efforts of my team and the Crown Prosecution Service for their resilience in a protracted and complicated investigation that eventually brought about the successful prosecution of Hooper.

"Thankfully acts of such violence are extremely rare however when they do happen they understandably cause a huge amount of shock in the local community.

"I am grateful for the assistance provided by those members of the community who helped assisted police with this investigation."