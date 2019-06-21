Burglars steal husband's ashes then throw them from getaway car

The wooden box containing the ashes was taken along with cash and costume jewellery from a house in Bobbington, South Staffordshire, yesterday.

Thieves ransacked the 71-year-old widow's home after smashing their way in and later threw the ashes from their car as they fled the village, which is between Wombourne and Bridgnorth.

The burglary in Six Ashes Road was reported to police just before 1pm but the raid is believed to have taken place 30 minutes earlier when the home was empty.

One of the suspects is shown on camera

The thieves got into the building by smashing glass on the back door before messily searching every room in the house.

A small amount of cash, costume jewellery and the casket was taken, Staffordshire Police said.

The casket was later found at the roadside after being thrown from a white Seat Leon which the suspects are believed to have made off in.

Stills from CCTV footage have since been shared on social media showing a cloud of smoke by the car after the ashes were thrown from it.

Advertising

Another CCTV still of a suspect running from the scene

Footage with a timestamp of 12.35pm also shows at least two suspects running from the home wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

Detective Sergeant Cathryn Holland, from Staffordshire Police CID, said: “This is a serious offence that has left an elderly woman feeling understandably distressed and heartbroken.

“We have launched an investigation but we are now appealing for the public to come forward with any information that may help us with our enquiries and bring the offenders to justice.

“Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident number 317 of June 21.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”