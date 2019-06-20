Menu

Advertising

Armed police arrest man with rifle, revolver and knifes near Llangollen

By Aimee Jones | Llangollen | Crime | Published:

A man has been arrested after he was seen pointing a rifle towards a road near Llangollen.

A stock photo of armed police

Armed officers descended on a bus stop in Trevor this afternoon following concerns from the public.

Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit were called to the scene after reports of a man with a rifle.

The man was in possession of an air rifle, a revolver and knives, police said.

He was arrested and is said to be assisting with enquiries.

Crime News Llangollen Mid Wales Local Hubs Oswestry
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News