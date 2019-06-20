Advertising
Armed police arrest man with rifle, revolver and knifes near Llangollen
A man has been arrested after he was seen pointing a rifle towards a road near Llangollen.
Armed officers descended on a bus stop in Trevor this afternoon following concerns from the public.
Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit were called to the scene after reports of a man with a rifle.
The man was in possession of an air rifle, a revolver and knives, police said.
He was arrested and is said to be assisting with enquiries.
