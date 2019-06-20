Armed police arrest man with rifle, revolver and knifes near Llangollen

Armed officers descended on a bus stop in Trevor this afternoon following concerns from the public.

Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit were called to the scene after reports of a man with a rifle.

ARVs have been deployed to Trefor near Llangollen to reports of male with a rifle pointing it towards the road.

Male located at bus stop, in possession of Air Rifle, Revolver and knives.

— Cheshire&NWales AAP (@CheshNWalesAAP) June 20, 2019

The man was in possession of an air rifle, a revolver and knives, police said.

He was arrested and is said to be assisting with enquiries.