Woman denies arson at Telford retirement home

By Rob Smith | Telford | Crime | Published:

A pensioner will go on trial after denying arson by being reckless at sheltered housing in Telford.

Rose Manor

Linda Lowe, 65, was accused of being reckless as to whether human life was endangered after a fire at Rose Manor in Ketley.

The incident allegedly occurred at Rose Manor, where Lowe lives, on June 8 last year, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

She will appear again for the beginning of her trial on November 26.

