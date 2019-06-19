Advertising
Woman denies arson at Telford retirement home
A pensioner will go on trial after denying arson by being reckless at sheltered housing in Telford.
Linda Lowe, 65, was accused of being reckless as to whether human life was endangered after a fire at Rose Manor in Ketley.
The incident allegedly occurred at Rose Manor, where Lowe lives, on June 8 last year, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.
She will appear again for the beginning of her trial on November 26.
