Advertising
Two Telford teenagers arrested in Wellington drugs swoop
Two Telford teenagers have been arrested after an anonymous tip-off led to a large-scale drugs raid in Wellington.
During a police operation in the town yesterday afternoon, officers arrested a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs believed to be class A and possession with intent to supply drugs believed to be class A.
Following the arrests, police searched a property in Telford and recovered a large amount of what is also believed to be class A drugs.
West Mercia Police said the substance was being sent to a forensics team for testing and the value was unknown.
Both teenagers were in custody awaiting police questioning.
Local Policing Priority Team North tweeted: "Great proactive stop search by the team in Wellington led to 2 arrests.
"This prompted a S18 search of a property where a large amount of believed Class A drugs were located."
The police operation came after an anonymous tip-off from a member of the public and police are asking residents to report any suspicious activity that could be related to drugs in their area by calling West Mercia Police on 101.
Most Read
Cheryl Hooper murder case: I wanted to do 'honourable thing', says husband who turned gun on himself
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.