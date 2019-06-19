Two Telford teenagers arrested in Wellington drugs swoop

During a police operation in the town yesterday afternoon, officers arrested a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs believed to be class A and possession with intent to supply drugs believed to be class A.

Following the arrests, police searched a property in Telford and recovered a large amount of what is also believed to be class A drugs.

West Mercia Police said the substance was being sent to a forensics team for testing and the value was unknown.

Both teenagers were in custody awaiting police questioning.

Local Policing Priority Team North tweeted: "Great proactive stop search by the team in Wellington led to 2 arrests.

"This prompted a S18 search of a property where a large amount of believed Class A drugs were located."

The police operation came after an anonymous tip-off from a member of the public and police are asking residents to report any suspicious activity that could be related to drugs in their area by calling West Mercia Police on 101.