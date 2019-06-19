Assault victim has restraining order against attacker overturned

Scott Gallagher appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court after his victim Natasha Tyne applied for the restraining order barring him from contacting her to be lifted.

The order was handed down in March after Gallagher, 31, attacked Miss Tyne and threatened to kill her on September 28 last year.

On the day of his trial in March, he pleaded guilty to making threats to kill. He had also pleaded guilty to a criminal damage offence and section 39 assault on September 30.

On Monday Miss Tyne spoke in court. Asked by Judge Jonathan Gosling why she wanted the order removed, she said: "Because I still love him."

Judge Gosling said that the court would not seek to force an order ostensibly for Miss Tyne's benefit on her, and ordered it be lifted.

Gallagher, of Cherrington in Stirchley, was jailed for nine months in March for threats to kill, with one month for criminal damage and two months for assault.

He served half in jail before being released on licence.