Two arrested after stop search leads to drugs raid in Wellington

Police in the town conducted stop searches earlier today which led to them making two arrests and raiding a property.

Officers seized a large quantity of what they believe to be class A drugs.

West Mercia Police said the value of the substance is currently unknown and will have to be sent to a forensics team for testing.

Local Policing Priority Team North tweeted: "Great proactive stop search by the team in Wellington led to 2 arrests.

"This prompted a S18 search of a property where a large amount of believed Class A drugs were located."