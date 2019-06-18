Advertising
Two arrested after stop search leads to drugs raid in Wellington
Two people have been arrested after a stop search led to a drugs raid in Wellington.
Police in the town conducted stop searches earlier today which led to them making two arrests and raiding a property.
Officers seized a large quantity of what they believe to be class A drugs.
West Mercia Police said the value of the substance is currently unknown and will have to be sent to a forensics team for testing.
Local Policing Priority Team North tweeted: "Great proactive stop search by the team in Wellington led to 2 arrests.
"This prompted a S18 search of a property where a large amount of believed Class A drugs were located."
