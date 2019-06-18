Telford boxer’s bail altered to allow foreign bout

Ammir Fiaz, 23, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to Shakeel Younis in the area around Regent Street, Wellington, on December 8 last year. He also admitted a charge of having a baseball bat at the scene.

Fiaz is due to be sentenced on August 2 along with accomplices Mohammed Habib and Mohammed Idris, but he is also due to take part in a boxing match being held in Saudi Arabia on July 12.

As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered to reside at his address, given as Dawley Road, Telford, but with the fight happening abroad, he needed the conditions changed.

Khan, who won silver at the 2004 Olympics and appeared in I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here in 2017, is one of the best known fighters in the country, and fighting on his undercard marks a considerable moment in Fiaz’s career.

Ramya Nagesh, representing Fiaz, said at a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court that Fiaz’s father Mo offered to put the court at ease by offering up his house, worth £250,000, if his son did not return for the sentencing.

Suspend

She added: “This would be his biggest fight.”

Judge Peter Barrie said: “I am confident he does not have links to Saudi Arabia and will return to court. It is not the purpose of the court to stop people making their living.”

He agreed to suspend the residency requirement in his conditions between June 24 to July 14, so Fiaz can take part in warm weather training and fulfil press duties.

Fiaz’s accomplices Habib, 22, and Idris, 19, both of Windsor Road, Telford, both also admitted causing actual bodily harm, and Habib accepted making a video including making intimidating threats.