Suspected drink driver crashes Mini into 'slow down' sign

West Mercia Police reported a red Mini had crashed into a 'Reduce Speed Now' sign just after 5.30pm yesterday.

Officers said the driver was suspected to be at least twice the drink drive limit, which is 35mg per 100ml of breath.

Operational Patrol Unit Shropshire tweeted: "Someone just didn't heed the advice, plus the driver was more than twice the drink drive limit.

"Guess they won't need the car repairing too soon as a ban awaits."