Drug addicts ram-raided Telford shop for £11k goods

A crown court hearing was told Lee Moseley, 45, smashed his car into the entrance of Boots in Wellington High Street before he and accomplice Paul Evans, 40, loaded a wheelie bin with perfume and aftershave, tipped it into the back of the vehicle and drove off.

The pair were spotted by a police officer, who gave chase in his car for three miles.

Peter Arnold, prosecuting at Shrewsbury Crown Court, said: “The shop had been burgled once before, and security had been reinforced.

“The two defendants went there in a car in the early hours of the morning. The car was used to force entry.

“They used a wheelie bin to get the fragrances to the car. They took around £11,500 worth in total, and a lesser quantity of diazepam.

“It must have been when they were driving off that the police car saw them.”

Chase

Mr Arnold added that Moseley, who was behind the wheel, of the car, ignored the blue lights from the police car, and a chase ensued.

He said: “He started by overtaking on blind bends. He then stopped his vehicle and reversed at speed into the pursuing police car. He was blocked in but drove into a hedgerow and escaped.

“There was substantial damage to the defendant’s car, which forced him to stop. Both were arrested at the scene.”

Moseley, of Parklands, Wellington, admitted burglary, dangerous driving and driving without insurance. Evans, of Wallett Drive, Muxton, Telford, pleaded guilty to burglary.

Simon Parry, defending Moseley, said that his criminality was “down to his drug misuse and addiction” and that he has “had enough of prison”.

Debra White, defending Evans, said that he had not offended for 10 years, but relapsed following the death of his mother. She said: “He was struggling to cope with the loss.”

Judge Anthony Lowe sentenced Moseley to 33 months in prison and banned him from driving for 12 months from the date of his release.

Evans was handed a two-year jail term, suspended for two years. He was also given a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 40 rehabilitation activity days.