Cows believed to have been stolen from field near Market Drayton

The cows were discovered to be missing from the field at Bellaport Road in Norton-in-Hales, along with a missing gate.

Other cows were found in a nearby cornfield.

The owner realised they were gone on June 2, and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 citing incident number 0141s of June 4.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org