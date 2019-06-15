Advertising
Two arrests after meat cleaver, ski mask and crowbars found in car in Telford
Two people have been arrested after these terrifying items were found in a car in Telford.
The black meat cleaver, ski mask, gloves and two crowbars were found by officers after stopping a vehicle that had been cloned.
West Mercia Police said officers stopped the car using tactical pursuit and containment methods before finding the items and making two arrests.
Operational Patrol Unit Shropshire tweeted: "Two in custody in Telford after cloned vehicle stopped using #TPAC. And the following items being found."
