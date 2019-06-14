Advertising
Cheryl Hooper murder case: Accused husband due to give evidence
A Shropshire farmer accused of murdering his estranged wife outside her Newport home was due to give evidence at his trial today.
Andrew Hooper, known as Jack, is alleged to have attacked Cheryl Hooper on January 26 last year outside her new home, in Farmers Gate, Newport, before turning the shotgun on himself.
He allegedly shot the 51-year-old despite some weeks earlier signing over all his licensed guns to a friend after three suicide attempts.
The prosecution closed its case yesterday alleging that Hooper had been "controlling" in behaviour and "callous" when he shot his wife of 18 months in a fit of jealousy, after accusing her of having an affair.
The case so far:
- Jury is shown blood-stained old shotgun
- Husband accused of murdering Cheryl Hooper in Newport 'was in financial difficulties'
- Court hears of neighbour's terror after Newport mother was shot
- 'He had murder in his eyes': Cheryl Hooper's daughter tells court of shotgun terror on Newport street
- 'Cold-blooded' farmer shot wife in front of teenage daughter outside Newport home, court told
He was due to give evidence at the trial at Birmingham Crown Court today
Due to self-inflicted facial injuries he has now lost the ability to speak and communicates using a keyboard.
Hooper, 46, of Guild Lane, Sutton near Newport denies murder.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.