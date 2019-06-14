Cheryl Hooper murder case: Accused husband due to give evidence

Andrew Hooper, known as Jack, is alleged to have attacked Cheryl Hooper on January 26 last year outside her new home, in Farmers Gate, Newport, before turning the shotgun on himself.

He allegedly shot the 51-year-old despite some weeks earlier signing over all his licensed guns to a friend after three suicide attempts.

The prosecution closed its case yesterday alleging that Hooper had been "controlling" in behaviour and "callous" when he shot his wife of 18 months in a fit of jealousy, after accusing her of having an affair.

The case so far:

He was due to give evidence at the trial at Birmingham Crown Court today

Due to self-inflicted facial injuries he has now lost the ability to speak and communicates using a keyboard.

Hooper, 46, of Guild Lane, Sutton near Newport denies murder.