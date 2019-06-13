Advertising
Three men admit to Telford street assault
Three men have admitted assaulting a man in a Telford street.
Mohammed Habib, Mohammed Idris and Ammir Fiaz all pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to Shakeel Younis in the area around Regent Street, Wellington, on December 8 last year.
At Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday Fiaz, 23, also pleaded guilty to having a baseball bat at the scene, while Habib, 22, accepted making a video including intimidating threats towards Mr Shakeel.
Another charge of theft against Fiaz was ordered to lie on file.
The three will be sentenced on August 2 after pre-sentence reports are completed.
Habib and Idris, 19, are of Windsor Road in Arleston, Telford, and Fiaz's address was given as Dawley Road in Arleston.
