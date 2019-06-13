Three men admit to Telford street assault

Mohammed Habib, Mohammed Idris and Ammir Fiaz all pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to Shakeel Younis in the area around Regent Street, Wellington, on December 8 last year.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday Fiaz, 23, also pleaded guilty to having a baseball bat at the scene, while Habib, 22, accepted making a video including intimidating threats towards Mr Shakeel.

Another charge of theft against Fiaz was ordered to lie on file.

The three will be sentenced on August 2 after pre-sentence reports are completed.

Habib and Idris, 19, are of Windsor Road in Arleston, Telford, and Fiaz's address was given as Dawley Road in Arleston.