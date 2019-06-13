Appointment of leader for Telford CSE inquiry is welcomed

Earlier this week it was announced that Tom Crowther QC has been selected as the chairman of the inquiry, after a recruitment process which has been run by Eversheds Sutherland, the body commissioning the inquiry for Telford & Wrekin Council.

Nicola Lowery, former borough councillor for the Ironbridge Gorge, worked with survivors in their call for an inquiry.

She said: ”I am very pleased that a chair has been appointed to lead the inquiry into child sexual exploitation here in Telford & Wrekin.

“This is something many survivors have relentlessly worked for over many years and they deserve answers on what failings took place and how we can prevent child sexual exploitation taking place now and in the future.”

She added: “From examining Tom Crowther’s credentials he appears to have gained invaluable experience as a judge of cases involving sexual offences, including child sexual exploitation, and crucially recognises the importance in hearing from survivors.

"I look forward to seeing the inquiry that many have waited a lifetime for to get under way to ensure we understand what happened here in Telford.”

The appointment is a significant development in the inquiry, although in a statement the commissioning body said more work was needed before it can start.