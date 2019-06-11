Arrest after system flags up car stolen from Bridgnorth

Police say they stopped the vehicle in Northamptonshire two days after it was reported missing when a number plate recognition camera flagged it to nearby officers, which led police to make an arrest.

The car, a silver Peugeot 208 with the last three registration letters of FYP, was stolen from Listley Street sometime between 2.30pm on Thursday, June 6, and 1pm the following day.

Details of the car were added to the automatic number plate recognition system which triggered nearby officers in Northamptonshire on Saturday, June 8.

West Mercia Police are now appealing for information following the arrest.

PCSO Mal Goddard said: "If you were in the area of Listley Street between the times detailed above and saw anything that you believe may be linked to the theft of the car, please contact the police."

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 0445S070619.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org