Telford child rapist misses sentencing due to illness

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published:

A convicted child rapist from Telford could not be sentenced after he missed the hearing due to illness.

Richard Dimmock, 36, of Waltondale, Woodside, was found guilty of child sex offences dating to the 1990s earlier this year.

However, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that he had been taken ill while on prison remand and was unable to attend.

The matter was adjourned until June 28.

Crime News Telford
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

