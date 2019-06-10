'Slow pursuit': Arrest after stolen plant machinery stopped near Telford beauty spot

The yellow vehicle was pursued to Granville Country Park, Donnington, where it damaged a gate, on Sunday night.

Not the first piece of stolen plant machinery found making its way into the Granville at Donnington. 1 in custody following rather slow pursuit! pic.twitter.com/roYL5OJofo — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) June 10, 2019

The image shows the truck and a damaged gate can be seen behind it at about 9.30pm.