'Slow pursuit': Arrest after stolen plant machinery stopped near Telford beauty spot
Police were involved in a rather slow pursuit before arresting one person found at the wheel of stolen plant machinery near a Telford country park.
The yellow vehicle was pursued to Granville Country Park, Donnington, where it damaged a gate, on Sunday night.
West Mercia Police's Shropshire operational patrol unit posted on social media network Twitter: "Not the first piece of stolen plant machinery found making its way into the Granville at Donnington. One in custody following rather slow pursuit!"
The image shows the truck and a damaged gate can be seen behind it at about 9.30pm.
