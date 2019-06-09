Pair injured in suspected stab attack near Telford supermarket

An investigation has been launched after the assault in broad daylight yesterday.

Police kept bystanders behind a cordon following the attack which happened at around 1.45pm.

Two men, aged in their 30s, were injured near to a supermarket on Burford.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

West Mercia Police said their injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

The scene. Photo: Kate Andrews

A 23-year-old man from Shrewsbury has been arrested on conspiracy to commit robbery.

A 21-year-old man from Brookside and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They are all currently in police custody.

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Paul Drury of West Mercia Police said: "An investigation is ongoing and a number of enquiries are currently taking place.

"This is currently being treated as an isolated incident, and safer neighbourhood officers have been conducting reassurance patrols in the local area.

"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to please come forward. If you have any information, please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 341s of 8 June 2019."

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.