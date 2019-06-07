Menu

Advertising

Not guilty verdict for alleged Telford shop assault

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published:

A man has been found not guilty of assaulting a love rival during a fight in a shop in Telford.

Andrzej Rakowski, 35, was accused of injuring Janis Bodzs' left leg during the altercation in a Polish shop, in Hadley, on August 20, 2017. Mr Bodzs was admitted to hospital for four days due to the fracture.

But yesterday a jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court found the defendant not guilty of causing him grievous bodily harm.

Trouble flared when Mr Bodzs went to pick up the defendant's former girlfriend Katarzyna Slomnka, following her arranged meeting with Rakowski outside the shop.

The defendant, of Haybridge Avenue, Hadley, denied jumping on the injured man. He told the jury they both ended up and the floor and exchanged punches.

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News