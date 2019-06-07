Not guilty verdict for alleged Telford shop assault

Andrzej Rakowski, 35, was accused of injuring Janis Bodzs' left leg during the altercation in a Polish shop, in Hadley, on August 20, 2017. Mr Bodzs was admitted to hospital for four days due to the fracture.

But yesterday a jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court found the defendant not guilty of causing him grievous bodily harm.

Trouble flared when Mr Bodzs went to pick up the defendant's former girlfriend Katarzyna Slomnka, following her arranged meeting with Rakowski outside the shop.

The defendant, of Haybridge Avenue, Hadley, denied jumping on the injured man. He told the jury they both ended up and the floor and exchanged punches.