Teenager caught with nearly £400 of drugs in Shrewsbury sentenced

Mackenzie Roughley, 19, of North Street, Castlefields, was sentenced to two years in youth detention suspended for two years after he admitted possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis, both with intent to supply, on May 14 last year.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard he had one gram of cocaine worth £60 and 33 grams of cannabis worth £330 on him.

Judge Anthony Lowe told Roughley he was suspending the term due to his age and so that he can continue his college courses.

However, he will be subject to an overnight tag curfew until August 31, he must carry out 200 hours unpaid work and must attend 35 activity days. The judge allowed a third charge to lie on file.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of all the drugs seized.