More County Lines dealers thwarted in Shrewsbury

Kevin Morgan, 35, was this week sentenced to 34 months in prison for possession of cocaine and diamorphine with intent to supply, after he and Sarah Evans, 30, were stopped in Shrewsbury last year.

They were working on behalf of a criminal network based in Merseyside.

The pair of Summer Gardens were stopped in Tankerville Street in Shrewsbury on June 26 last year, where they were found in possession of drugs with a street value of around £500 and more than £900 in cash.

Mobile phones used for County Lines dealing were also seized.

They were stopped in a car also containing a mountain bike, which had been accepted as payment for drugs.

Police investigated and were able to return to the bike to its owner after establishing it had been stolen the previous day, and a man aged 52 was arrested and charged in connection with the theft.

Evans received a two year suspended sentence and a rehabilitation order, and was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

DS Andy Chatting from Shropshire's Local Organised Crime Team, which was set up to target county lines drugs supply in the county, said: "This is another example of the work that is on-going to tackle county lines drugs supply in our towns in the county.

"We know this is a concern for our local residents, drugs and drug dealing bring misery to those who have to put up with the associated crime and anti-social behaviour and I'd like to offer my reassurance that our work to make sure those involved are put before the courts will continue."

West Mercia Police is currently running Protect in partnership with other agencies to tackle serious and organised crime, which includes county lines drugs supply. To find out more about the campaign visit www.westmercia.police.uk/protect