Man jailed after couple caught dealing near Shrewsbury home
A drug dealing couple were caught with cocaine and diamorphine near their Shrewsbury home.
Kevin Morgan, 35, was jailed for almost three years for the offences.
He and his partner Sarah Evans each pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply on June 26 last year at a earlier hearing.
Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that the pair of Summers Gardens were arrested in nearby Belle Vue Road, Belle Vue, after stopped by police on patrol in the area.
Mr Paul Smith, mitigating barrister for Morgan, said the defendant got involved because he himself had a drug debt.
"There are some elements of playing a significant role here, but not completely. We have to accept that he had some knowledge of the operation, but he is somebody who works under instruction rather than leading anybody else.
"He is a Class A drug user and someone who has been exploited in a way. It keeps the real criminals away from detection.
"It is a very sad case as he helps out his partner a lot."
Jailed
Evans, 30, admitted her role on the basis that she was only involved in one journey.
Miss Debra White, barrister representing Evans, told the court she had a lesser role and that she was frightened by the prospect of going into custody due to her issues.
Morgan was jailed for a total of 34 months and must serve at least half of the prison term.
Evans was jailed for 23 months suspended for two years. She must carry out 120 hours unpaid work in the community within 12 months, and attend 35 activity days with probation.
The court also ordered the confiscation of £990 in cash.
