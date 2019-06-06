Jealous lover broke rival’s leg in shop showdown, court told

Andrzej Rakowski, 35, allegedly jumped on the victim’s left leg during the fight which happened at a Polish shop, in Hadley, Telford, on August 20, 2017, a jury was told.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Kevin Jones said the trouble flared at about 2pm when the victim Jani Bodzs went to pick up Katarzyna Slomnka, who had arranged to meet the defendant, at the site.

Mr Jones said: “The prosecution says that this case is about jealousy. It is about this defendant assaulting his ex-girlfriend's new partner breaking his leg.”

“This defendant started to shout at Mr Bodzs. Miss Slomnka went back in the shop and Mr Bodzs followed her. When he got inside he could see that the defendant got hold her her arm. He shouted at him to let her go.

“This is when the prosecution says that this defendant pounced on him and assaulted him.

“He knocked him to the floor. Mr Bodzs landed awkwardly and broke his leg. The defendant was sitting on top of him and continued to punch him before he walked away.”

Mr Jones said the emergency services arrived to find Mr Bodzs still on the floor. He was admitted to the Princess Royal Hospital due to his injuries.

Giving evidence at the trial, Mr Bodzs told the jury that Rakowski had shouted abuse at them and gesticulated towards them in a rude manner outside, so they went into the shop to remonstrate with him.

It was then that he kicked him causing him to fall, then jumped on his left leg and punched him in the face up to five times leaving him with swollen black eyes.

Under cross-examination by defence barrister Mr Robert Edwards, Mr Bodzs denied that he and Miss Slomnka had been planning to leave the country together. He said they had since split up in December 2018.

The trial also heard that the incident which lasted about five minutes was captured on CCTV.

Rakowski, of Haybridge Avenue, Hadley, denies causing the victim grievous bodily harm.

The trial continues at Shrewsbury Crown Court.