Prison warning for Oswestry rogue trader

Stephen Reginald Wright pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud and six counts of dishonesty, relating to work done at the property in The Avenue, West Felton, Oswestry, in 2017 and 2018.

The defendant was due to stand trial for three of the counts at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday, but changed his pleas to guilty before a jury was sworn in.

The prosecution brought by Shropshire County Council relates to repairs at the victims’ address including the driveway, garage and guttering.

Mr Richard Orme, defending barrister, said: “He is a family man, a father-of-three a with a baby on the way. He has offered to pay all of it back. The total loss incurred was £16,200.”

But Judge Anthony Lowe told Wright: “It crosses the custody threshold. All options are open.”

He added that the defendant should make efforts to repay his victims as soon as possible.

He granted Wright bail and adjourned the case until July 12 when Wright, 32, of Cherry Tree Drive, St Martin’s, also in Oswestry, will be sentenced.