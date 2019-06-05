Advertising
Police release image of man in connection with Telford burglary
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Telford.
Officers are keen to trace Stephen Corbett, 37, from Leegomery, to assist with enquiries into the incident.
The burglary happened on May 21 at a property in Aldermead Close, Admaston.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 224550719.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org
