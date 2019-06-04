Tree and fence set alight in Market Drayton

An unknown arsonist started the fire outside a house in Longslow Road at about 1.25pm on Sunday, and the fence was gutted by the time firefighters were able to extinguish it after closing the road for some time.

The tree, which formed part of a boundary, was left scorched all over, in the incident that firefighters said was being treated as a deliberate fire.

A statement from Market Drayton's fire station said: "The rescue pump from Market Drayton was mobilised to a report of hedge on fire in Market Drayton.

Damage caused by the fire. Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

"Due to the number of 999 calls being received by fire control, and the callers stating that the fire was rapidly spreading, the rescue pump from Hodnet Retained Fire Station along with an operations officer from headquarters were also mobilised.

"On arrival the Market Drayton crew found a fire involving a conifer hedge, tree and wooden fencing.

"Firefighters quickly set about extinguishing the fire using one high pressure hose reel jet.

"As the Market Drayton crew could deal with the incident without any additional support, the pump from Hodnet and officer were stood down before arriving.

"Once the fire had been extinguished a thermal imaging camera was used to check for any remaining hotspots, or hidden pockets of fire.

"The hedge and fencing were severely damaged by fire, with some heat damage also occurring to a nearby street light.

"Sadly this fire is being treated as a case of deliberate ignition by persons unknown.

"Apologies to anyone who may have been inconvenienced by the road closure, whilst crews dealt with the incident."