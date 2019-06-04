Police want to trace man after wall damaged in Oswestry

Officers are appealing to local residents for information.

The wall, at Ambleside, was attacked between 11pm and 11.15pm on Sunday, May 26, when two gravel boards were damaged.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV as we believe he may have information that could help with our investigation."

Information about the damage can be given to West Mercia Police on the non-emergency number, 101, quoting crime reference 22/47901/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org