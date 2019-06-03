West Mercia Police given 80,000 hours by volunteers

From special constabulary and police volunteers to cadets and chaplains, volunteers have worked the equivalent of eight years during the last 12 months.

The figures were announced today by police and crime commissioner John Campion, who said he was committed to making volunteering more inclusive.

Mr Campion said: “Volunteering within and alongside the police not only helps people to build their own skills and confidence, but helps to build safer communities for everyone. It’s important we take time to recognise and celebrate the huge difference these people make.

"As commissioner I want volunteering to be accessible to all, and it’s pleasing to see how such a diverse range of volunteer projects are connecting communities to policing and policing to communities. I am thankful to everyone who has contributed.”

Chief Superintendent Kevin Purcell, of West Mercia Police, said: “Charities are invaluable in ensuring that our volunteering opportunities remain accessible.

Vital role

"Our volunteers make up an important part of our workforce and play a vital role in the work we do, which, in turn, enables our officers to spend more time out on patrol, speaking to the local community and listening to their concerns.

"I am incredibly proud of all of our volunteers and am hugely grateful for the very many hours they put in to support policing."

Mr Campion has invested £2,000 in various projects, aimed at breaking down barriers for adults with disabilities.

He said he was also keen to celebrate other volunteers who work closely with policing, including independent custody visitors, neighbourhood watch volunteers, search and rescue volunteers, community speed watch volunteers and street pastors who also play a huge part in making West Mercia safer.