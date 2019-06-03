Two arrested in Telford drug raids

A 39-year-old male and a 26-year-old female were arrested at the address and taken to Malinsgate Police Station in Telford.

Officers from Wellington, Donnington, Newport and Madeley Safer Neighbourhood Teams were involved in executing the warrant.

PC Matt Corfield from the Arleston & College Neighbourhood Team said: “Residents in the area approached the police after becoming fed up with the problems being caused by drug taking and drug dealing in their local area.

“Based on the information we were able to gather, the Magistrates issued a search warrant which we executed this morning.

“Hopefully our actions today will continue to reassure residents locally that when they raise their concerns we will act on them to help ensure a safer environment to live and work.”