Drills and nail guns taken in double van break-in in Broseley

The goods taken included two power drills, two power saws, a power driver, a battery charger and a DAB radio, all Makita branded.

They were stolen from vans in two residential streets in Broseley, namely Bramblewood and nearby Brandywell Road, between 11pm on May 23 and 7am the following morning.

Also taken was a DeWalt power saw, two Paslode nail guns and a Stanley tool bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, referring to incident number 0629s of May 24.

Alternatively information can be passed on anonymously to CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously