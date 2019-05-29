Suspects bailed as Telford attack victim still critical in hospital

The men were taken into police custody yesterday after a man in his 50s suffered a serious head injury near the Elizabethan Pub in Park Lane, Woodside, at about 8.15pm on Monday.

West Mercia Police today confirmed the victim remains in Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.

Several emergency teams rushed to the incident and efforts are under way to identify the people who were in the area at the time of the attack.

Telford Detective Chief Inspector Billy Scott said: "We're interested to speak to anyone who was in the pub or outside at the time of the incident."

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 671 270519.

Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.