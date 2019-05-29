‘Stupid’ court policy sees Telford man locked up

Scott Lamb, 30, said he was left "frustrated" after being transported from Telford to Kidderminster in a prison van – only for the court to say it did not have the time to hear his case.

He was then taken back to Telford by security staff and held overnight before being taken back to Kidderminster Magistrates Court the following morning.

When his case was heard, more than 24 hours after he was arrested at his home, the court disqualified him from driving for 12 months after he admitted a charge of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

However, because of the time he had already spent in custody – equivalent to a four day jail sentence – the court decided not to hand down any other punishment.

The sequence of events saw Mr Lamb arrested at 7.30am and taken to Malinsgate Police Station in Telford.

He was held until around 4pm that afternoon when he was taken to Kidderminster for the court to hear his case.

Because the court did not have time to hear the case he was then taken back to Telford and held overnight, until he was again transported to Kidderminster the following morning.

All remand cases are now heard in Kidderminster after the Ministry of Justice moved to a centralised remand policy.

Previously the cases would have been heard in the county where they take place, at Telford Magistrates Court, which is connected to Malinsgate Police station by a tunnel for transporting prisoners.

Frustrating

Mr Lamb said: "The court in Telford was actually running, that was the most frustrating thing.

"It could have taken one minute to deal with me but they decided to take me to Kidderminster at 4pm when the court was already nearly finished. Then they took me back again. I had to sleep there.

"I feel wrongly done by."

He added: "The judge actually apologised on behalf of the court what happened."

Mr Lamb's solicitor, John McMillan, of the Shropshire Defence Advocates Group, said the case illustrated the problems with the current centralised policy.

He said: "It was always going to be a fine and a 12 month disqualification and that is what he got, except before a court could do that he has spent 27 and a half hours in custody – the equivalent of a four day prison sentence – and that is all because of this stupid policy."

Earlier this year Philip Dunne, MP for Ludlow, wrote to Lucy Frazer QC MP, at the Ministry of Justice, to call for an "extensive" review of the centralised remand hearings system that has been in place since April last year.

It came after the Ministry of Justice apologised when it was revealed that it had provided incorrect figures to Mr Dunne regarding the amount of people held overnight.

Her Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) had said that only 20 prisoners were held overnight for transport to Kidderminster from April to June last year.

However, a Freedom of information request from a group of Shropshire solicitors revealed that the actual number was 84.

The Ministry of Justice also apologised in February after it was revealed that a man who breached bail on a domestic violence charge by assaulting a witness was not dealt with by the court because his case was not heard in time – despite him being arrested nearly 24 hours earlier.

An urgent investigation was carried out in to the case and the courts service said it was down to "poor communication", with all those involved being "made clear of their responsibilities".

A HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesperson said: “The centralised remand service has brought significant benefits to victims, witnesses and indeed defendants by delivering earlier trial dates, allowing for quicker resolution of cases.

“We have also seen a reduction in the number of ineffective trials since the changes were made.”