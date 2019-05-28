Advertising
Appeal after man injured in attack in Shrewsbury
Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked and seriously injured in Shrewsbury.
The victim was returning home from work shortly before midnight on May 13 when he was approached and attacked by three people in Greyfriars Road, Coleham.
Officers believe it was an attempted robbery and said the man sustained serious injuries.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting the incident number 0004s140519.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment