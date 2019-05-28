Menu

Appeal after man injured in attack in Shrewsbury

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked and seriously injured in Shrewsbury.

The victim was returning home from work shortly before midnight on May 13 when he was approached and attacked by three people in Greyfriars Road, Coleham.

Officers believe it was an attempted robbery and said the man sustained serious injuries.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting the incident number 0004s140519.

Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

