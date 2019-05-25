Advertising
Ketley Brook island cordoned off amid Telford police investigation
A road in Telford has been cordoned off amid a police investigation.
Police have closed off part of the Ketley Brook island at the A442 this morning.
Officers say the route has been closed due to a 'police incident'.
Further details have yet to be confirmed.
Delays are building up on approaches to the roundabout and police thanked motorists for their patience as an investigation was launched.
Reporter Nick Humphreys attended the scene.
More updates to follow.
