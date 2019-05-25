Ketley Brook island cordoned off amid Telford police investigation

Police have closed off part of the Ketley Brook island at the A442 this morning.

Officers say the route has been closed due to a 'police incident'.

Further details have yet to be confirmed.

Ketley Brook Roundabout A442 Telford closed due to Police incident. Expect delays, thankyou for your patience @HighwaysWMIDS — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) May 25, 2019

Delays are building up on approaches to the roundabout and police thanked motorists for their patience as an investigation was launched.

Reporter Nick Humphreys attended the scene.

Massive traffic queues at Ketley Brook roundabout in #telford where a police cordon has been put in place pic.twitter.com/eQoUhDjFAS — Nick (@nhumphreys_star) May 25, 2019

Still waiting for confirmation of what has happened. Roundabout blocked in and out of exit for Wellington pic.twitter.com/eGZqTVZDtb — Nick (@nhumphreys_star) May 25, 2019

If you’re going out in the car this morning, avoid Ketley Brook roundabout at all costs. #telford pic.twitter.com/hxHzqp7xaR — Nick (@nhumphreys_star) May 25, 2019

More updates to follow.