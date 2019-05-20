Violent Telford man assaulted partner and kicked her dog

Harry Palin started an argument with his then-partner while they were watching television at her home in Telford on the night of February 20 this year.

He became angry when her dog jumped on their bed at about 9pm, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard. Prosecuting, Sati Ruck told the court that when he began shouting at her, Palin’s partner took the dog downstairs but he followed.

She entered the lounge and sat against the door to stop him entering, but he eventually pushed the door open, knocking her aside. Palin then took a set of door keys back upstairs so she couldn’t leave, and also took her mobile phone.When she went to retrieve them he kicked out at her, Miss Ruck said. In the course of the assault Palin also pushed her into a wall, causing her nose to bleed, and kicked her dog.

The victim was eventually able to escape into the back garden, call her sister and call the police. Palin told police that he couldn’t recall the assault and blamed anger issues and a ‘red mist’.

Miss Ruck said: “He has accepted that he may have caused the injuries and that from what he has been told, she had been scared during the incident.”

Palin, who is 25 and now lives in Gower Street, Telford, was convicted of assault causing actual bodily harm at Telford Magistrates Court in March in relation to the incident.

He was given a community order for 24 months, including 29 better relationships sessions, 20 rehabilitation requirement days, and 180 hours unpaid work.