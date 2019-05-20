Menu

Advertising

Power tools stolen in south Shropshire burglaries

By Lisa O'Brien | South Shropshire | Crime | Published:

Power tools have been stolen from outbuildings in south Shropshire.

On Friday the owners of a number of outbuildings in Easthope, near Much Wenlock, called police to report that they had been burgled.

A number of power tools were taken from a shed between 4pm on Thursday and 10am on Friday.

The offenders forced entry and caused damage in doing so.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 0188S 170519.

Between 11pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday, three outbuildings in a garden in Easthope were also targeted.

Thieves stole a Stihl hedge trimmer, Makita drill, JCB circular saw and a power sander.

The locks on all three outbuildings were forced, causing damage.

Call police quoting reference number 0143S 170519.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime News South Shropshire Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News