Power tools stolen in south Shropshire burglaries

On Friday the owners of a number of outbuildings in Easthope, near Much Wenlock, called police to report that they had been burgled.

A number of power tools were taken from a shed between 4pm on Thursday and 10am on Friday.

The offenders forced entry and caused damage in doing so.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 0188S 170519.

Between 11pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday, three outbuildings in a garden in Easthope were also targeted.

Thieves stole a Stihl hedge trimmer, Makita drill, JCB circular saw and a power sander.

The locks on all three outbuildings were forced, causing damage.

Call police quoting reference number 0143S 170519.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org