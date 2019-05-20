Menu

Pair accused of stabbing teen in Telford

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published:

The trial date has been fixed for a man and a youth accused of stabbing a 17-year-old on a Telford estate.

Connor Shepherd, 18, and a 16-year-old both denied grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a pocket knife at a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The case relates to an incident that allegedly happened in Waltondale, Woodside, on the evening of February 18 this year.

Shepherd, of Willowfield, Woodside, and the youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were both remanded in custody until August 12.

Following the incident the injured teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

