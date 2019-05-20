Man cautioned after bike theft in West Mercia

The two-week initiative saw quad bikes, engine parts and bikes among the items recovered by officers.

A man in his 30s has received a caution in relation to one bike theft during the two weeks.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and released on bail for a second bike theft after a bike was stolen from Wellington train station.

We Don't Buy Crime is West Mercia Police's response to crimes such as burglary and theft and the wider associated harm.

It sees a dedicated team work with second hand shops, fuel stations and local communities to make it even more difficult for thieves.

The initiative is supported by, and receives funding from, West Mercia police and crime commissioner John Campion.