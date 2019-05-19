Police hunt driver as man killed in Telford crash

Police are now hunting for the driver of the only vehicle involved in the crash, who they believe fled the scene.

Another man and a woman were injured in the crash, which happened in the Redhill area of Telford at around 1am.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "A man in his 20s died following a single vehicle collision near Woodgreen Farm, Redhill, Telford.

"The collision was reported to police at 1.09am today.

"Police are trying to locate the driver of the vehicle who they believe fled the scene."

The main road through Redhill is the A5, but police have not confirmed which road the crash happened on or provided any details about who they suspect was behind the wheel.

However they have asked anybody with information about the crash to call 101 quoting incident 55s of May 19 2019.